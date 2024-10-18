Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Trimmed by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tesla by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,638,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,858,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $1,941,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,535,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,174,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.72.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

