TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 13,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 35,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $6.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.36.
TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.15% and a negative net margin of 1,612.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.
About TFF Pharmaceuticals
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
