TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 13,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 35,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $6.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.15% and a negative net margin of 1,612.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TFFP Free Report ) by 382.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,089 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 1.56% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.