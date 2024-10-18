The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.26 and last traded at $53.15, with a volume of 69107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

BWIN has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $6,325,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,810.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $6,325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,810.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $161,269.29. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,698.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 508,616 shares of company stock valued at $21,947,676. Company insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

