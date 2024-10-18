The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells $2,150,368.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.34. 8,948,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,117,904. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $69.53. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

