The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $162.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.90 and a 200-day moving average of $145.10. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.09.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

