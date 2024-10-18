The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of GBX opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,667.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

