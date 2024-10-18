The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $415.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

