The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 4,545.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after buying an additional 690,060 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 548.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after acquiring an additional 686,433 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Progressive by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after purchasing an additional 670,006 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $116,852,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Progressive by 457.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 651,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,366,000 after purchasing an additional 534,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,836,041.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,665,641.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,383 shares of company stock valued at $33,446,453 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.01. 241,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.76. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.14 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.81.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

