The RMR Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. The RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 126.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.6%.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMR opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.26. The RMR Group has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $28.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.