The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Boosted by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 360.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after buying an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,341,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $952,543,000 after purchasing an additional 351,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $117.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.92 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average is $108.48. The firm has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.