The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to Issue $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

Travelers Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Travelers Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $20.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $264.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $265.19.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.89.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

