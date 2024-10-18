Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0613 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $411.89 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00041052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011709 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,716,763,938 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

