Timken (NYSE:TKR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR opened at $87.24 on Monday. Timken has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.18.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,263.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $1,667,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Timken by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter worth $1,989,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter worth $4,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

