Toncoin Price Up 0.2% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.22 or 0.00007711 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $17.82 billion and $170.80 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,712.86 or 1.00018828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000889 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00064839 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,113,409,285 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

