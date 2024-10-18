Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys 27,505 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $727,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 112.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,663,360.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

PLTR opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

