Truist Financial Cuts QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target to $6.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

QS stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 4.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $189,992.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,073,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,890.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $76,931.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,453.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $189,992.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,073,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,890.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126,067 shares of company stock worth $6,659,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after buying an additional 656,646 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in QuantumScape by 240.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,964 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 251,186 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,825,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QuantumScape by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

