Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 195 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.38%.
Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.
