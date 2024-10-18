Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $195.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.64. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $121.70 and a twelve month high of $198.79.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Allstate from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.06.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

