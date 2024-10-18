Trust Co. of Vermont Has $5.76 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 754.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 52,092 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.5% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.78 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average of $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.