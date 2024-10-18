Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD opened at $314.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.64 and a 200 day moving average of $273.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $315.36. The stock has a market cap of $226.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.69.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,221,233. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

