Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.