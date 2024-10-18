Trust Point Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. owned 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 25.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk cut SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

SPSC traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.08. 15,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,129. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.08. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

