Trust Point Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwind Capital raised its position in Medpace by 800.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 380,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,886,000 after buying an additional 338,610 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $90,247,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 302.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after buying an additional 195,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,626,000 after buying an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Medpace by 38.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,692,000 after acquiring an additional 122,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.00.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $3.77 on Friday, reaching $346.66. 67,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,136. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.21 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.79.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

