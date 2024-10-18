TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,769 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.78 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

