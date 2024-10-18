TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 65,235 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,235 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 479,935 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 176,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 75,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 26,567 shares during the period.

Shares of CGMS opened at $27.70 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

