TruWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,956,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:COF opened at $159.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $160.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.28 and a 200 day moving average of $142.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

