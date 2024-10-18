TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $19.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 926,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

