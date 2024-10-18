TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $601.31 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $610.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

