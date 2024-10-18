TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,688 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,016 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $99.45 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.32.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

