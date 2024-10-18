TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 756,464 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 412,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,821,000 after buying an additional 269,405 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,426,000 after buying an additional 145,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,710,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $193.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $193.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

