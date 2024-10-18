TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIVB. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 321,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after buying an additional 116,989 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,290 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,007,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $392.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

