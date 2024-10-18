TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 2.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $35,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $202.20 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $207.24. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.15.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
