TSE:DCM FY2024 EPS Forecast Reduced by Clarus Securities

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DATA Communications Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for DATA Communications Management’s FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

DCM opened at C$2.78 on Friday. DATA Communications Management has a one year low of C$2.38 and a one year high of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of C$153.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.87.

DATA Communications Management ( TSE:DCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. DATA Communications Management had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of C$125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.85 million.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

