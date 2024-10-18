TSE:DCM FY2024 EPS Forecast Reduced by Clarus Securities

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCMFree Report) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DATA Communications Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for DATA Communications Management’s FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

DATA Communications Management Trading Up 2.6 %

DCM opened at C$2.78 on Friday. DATA Communications Management has a one year low of C$2.38 and a one year high of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of C$153.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.87.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. DATA Communications Management had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of C$125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.85 million.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

