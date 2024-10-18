TSE:DCM FY2024 EPS Forecast Reduced by Clarus Securities

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DATA Communications Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for DATA Communications Management’s FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.
DATA Communications Management Trading Up 2.6 %
DCM opened at C$2.78 on Friday. DATA Communications Management has a one year low of C$2.38 and a one year high of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of C$153.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.87.
DATA Communications Management Company Profile
DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DATA Communications Management
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- AI Boom Fuels Demand for Dominion Energy Stock
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Cathie Wood Cuts Robinhood Holdings—Follow Her Lead or Stay Put?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Wave Life Sciences Rockets 70% on Historic RNA Editing Success
Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.