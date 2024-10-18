Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Turnstone Biologics from $20.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Turnstone Biologics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSBX opened at $0.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.26. Turnstone Biologics has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turnstone Biologics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSBX. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Turnstone Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Turnstone Biologics by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 179,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 130,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Turnstone Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Turnstone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turnstone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turnstone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.