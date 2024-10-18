U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $47.00, but opened at $48.74. U.S. Bancorp shares last traded at $49.84, with a volume of 4,673,707 shares.

The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.34.

View Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,056.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 208,528 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,188,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 862,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 409,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.63.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.