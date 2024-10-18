Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,956.5% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,338,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after buying an additional 3,179,308 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $167.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

