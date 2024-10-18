Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541,366 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,956.5% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,338,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,399,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,992,141. The company has a market capitalization of $166.75 billion, a PE ratio of 87.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.