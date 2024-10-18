UBS Group Raises Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $244.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $238.00 to $244.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.89.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $264.86 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $265.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

