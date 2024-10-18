Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $450.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.71.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $371.72 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

