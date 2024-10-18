Ultra Price Hits $0.0829 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $32.43 million and $1.07 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.0829 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,518.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.75 or 0.00538181 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00027581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00075012 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,119,797 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 391,119,796.7361 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08652549 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,339,118.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

