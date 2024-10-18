Ultra (UOS) Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.0845 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $33.04 million and $1.27 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,120.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.24 or 0.00539111 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00027646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00076153 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,119,797 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 391,119,796.7361 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08652549 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,339,118.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.