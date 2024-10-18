uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QURE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get uniQure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QURE

uniQure Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of QURE stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. uniQure has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 158.09% and a negative net margin of 1,027.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 109,740 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in uniQure by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 350,291 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 66,958 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in uniQure by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 736,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $815,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.