United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.7% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,681,000 after buying an additional 1,901,914 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,787,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $90,099,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $63,604,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 47,670.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after acquiring an additional 449,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $135.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.74. The company has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

