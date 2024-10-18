UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Raised by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.4% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 162,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $80,508,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 9,892 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $566.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $608.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $584.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.07.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.16.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

