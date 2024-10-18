Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Raised to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $52.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.01. Upstart has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. Upstart’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $26,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,797,791.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $26,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,797,791.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $128,894.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,985.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,959 shares of company stock worth $13,641,350 in the last ninety days. 18.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

