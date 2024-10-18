UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on URGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UroGen Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on URGN

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of $301.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.11. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,008,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2,672.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,019 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,099,000 after buying an additional 1,337,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.