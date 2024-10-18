USDX [Kava] Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $272,352.90 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000966 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $73.71 million and approximately $272,352.90 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,358.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.10 or 0.00534103 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00027465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00075020 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000121 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 111,567,264. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.63513746 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $258,575.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.