V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 4,322 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,886,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,397 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,712,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,014,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,305,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,445,000 after buying an additional 596,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,201 shares of company stock worth $10,362,224 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.30. 953,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,078,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.