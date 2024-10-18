V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 592.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $143.73. The stock had a trading volume of 181,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,136. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.92 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EA. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,957.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,770 shares of company stock worth $3,643,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

