V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 3,977 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 114,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,373.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,373.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $170.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.04. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The company has a market cap of $401.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.21.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

